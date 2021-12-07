In yet another setback for Biden’s vaccination strategy, the Supreme Court has halted the mandate for federal contractors.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s campaign to vaccinate a bigger number of Americans against COVID-19 suffered another defeat.

The president’s mandate for government contractors has been temporarily halted by a federal district judge in Georgia. Judge R. Stan Baker observed in his decision that the original executive order enforcing the condition appeared to be beyond Biden’s jurisdiction to impose.

“It works as a control of public health in its practical application,” Judge Baker stated in his ruling. “It will also have a significant influence on the economy as a whole, as it restricts contractors’ and employees’ capacity to work on federal contracts.” As a result, it appears to have enormous economic and political ramifications.” Biden’s mandate for government contractors has been stymied in court for the second time in the last week.

A federal court in Kentucky ordered the mandate’s enforcement to be halted in the state, as well as in Ohio and Tennessee, on Nov. 30. In that instance, the judge also argued that Biden was overstepping his authority by compelling these companies to demand their employees to be vaccinated or risk losing government contracts.

Biden issued an executive order on Sept. 9 requiring all firms with more than 100 employees to have their staff vaccinated or give weekly testing to those who refuse. Several contractors, like Microsoft and IBM, have already taken the lead in adopting their own rules to comply with the administration’s request.

These efforts, however, were severely hampered when a federal appeals court in New Orleans delayed the vaccine mandate’s execution in response to a lawsuit by five Republican states opposing it. The Biden administration has filed an appeal with the court, requesting that the mandate, or at least the parts of it that need regular testing, be reinstated.