In Week 7, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, and Josh Allen have the best odds to win the NFL MVP award in 2021.

In Week 7, the race for the 2021 NFL MVP is beginning to take form. With more than a third of the schedule completed, three players have emerged as the front-runners.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray are co-favorites with +400 odds each. With +420 odds to win the MVP award, Josh Allen is right behind them.

With Prescott at the head, the Dallas Cowboys have the NFL’s best offense. Prescott’s 1,813 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 115.0 passer rating all place him among the top five quarterbacks in the league. Since losing by two points against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener, Dallas has gone undefeated.

Through six weeks, Murray has led the Arizona Cardinals to the NFL’s only flawless record. Murray has three rushing touchdowns to go along with his 14 passing touchdowns, putting him in third place with a 116.2 passer rating.

Allen has been a bigger threat on the run than Murray, rushing for 214 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback of the Buffalo Bills has three interceptions, which is tied for the fewest among the ten players with 12 or more touchdown passes.

At +850, Tom Brady leads the second-tier MVP contenders. At 44 years old, the five-time Super Bowl MVP hasn’t lost a step. With 2,064 yards, Brady leads the league.

Both Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford have odds of +1200. Lamar Jackson has a +1300 chance of winning. All three quarterbacks have a 5-game winning streak. The last two MVP winners were Jackson and Rodgers.

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert both have +1500 odds. Mahomes has the most touchdown passes in the league with 18. With eight interceptions, Kansas City’s quarterback is in second place.

Derrick Henry is the favorite among non-quarterbacks, with odds of +2800. Henry has the most rushing yards in the league with 783. Nick Chubb, the NFL’s second-leading runner, has 260 yards less than Henry. The difference between Henry and Chubb is more than the difference between Chubb and the league’s 27th-leading rusher.

The only other player with greater than 50/1 MVP odds is Teddy Bridgewater (+3800).