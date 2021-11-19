In Week 11, the New England Patriots move up the playoff standings and into contention for the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots have regained their status as one of the best teams in the American Football Conference. Bill Belichick and the Patriots appear to be well on their way to making the playoffs two seasons after Tom Brady’s departure.

New England extended its winning streak to five games on Thursday night, led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones and one of the league’s best defenses. In the first game of Week 11, the Patriots shut out the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 on the road.

The Patriots improved to 7-4, moving up to the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. With a loss by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, New England may move into first place in the AFC East.

The Patriots and Tennessee Titans are the only AFC teams with at least seven wins heading into the weekend. In Week 12, New England will face Tennessee.

New England is exceedingly unlikely to miss the playoffs, according to the latest betting odds. At DraftKings Sportsbook, New England has a -500 chance of making the playoffs. The Patriots are a game ahead of the No. 8 seeded Raiders, who were the first club to exit the most recent playoff picture.

Since Tom Brady’s departure, the #Patriots have won five straight games, their longest winning run since he left. According to @ESPNStatsInfo, defense has been crucial: Since the start of the run in Week 7, the unit has been:- first in points allowed- first in sacks – First place in takeout – 2nd in yards is permitted.

When the Patriots began the 2021 season with a 2-4 record, the team’s postseason prospects were not nearly as bright. The Patriots have outscored their opponents 175-50 in their last five games. During that time, New England had the most sacks and takeaways in the league while allowing the fewest points.

Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the NFL Draft in 2021, but he’s had significantly more success than any of the quarterbacks chosen before him. Jones has completed 70.2 percent of his passes, which ranks third in the NFL, after going 22-26 for 207 yards in Atlanta. Jones has a passer rating of 102.8 over the last eight games.

With a 7-9 record in their first season without Tom Brady in two decades, the Patriots missed the playoffs last season. From 2009 through 2019, New England won the AFC East every year.