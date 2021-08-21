In the wake of the mask mandate ban, Gov. Ron DeSantis accuses Sarasota schools of breaking the law.

After the Sarasota County School Board approved a 90-day mask mandate requiring kids to wear masks unless they have a doctor’s note, Gov. Ron DeSantis has accused schools in Florida of breaking his mask mandate ban.

The requirement was passed by the board on Friday, and it can be lifted if the county’s COVID-19 positive rate stays below 8% for three days.

On Saturday, DeSantis lambasted Sarasota schools, arguing that the mask rule imposed on pupils violated the Parents’ Bill of Rights. He also mentioned the federal government interfering with school mandates.

“The United States is the only big country that says the government needs to push this on people,” DeSantis stated.

Schools who violate the mask mandate restrictions will have monies withdrawn, according to DeSantis. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, has pledged to defend schools that defy governors and issue mandates despite existing laws.

“Let me be clear: we will do all possible to assist local school systems in resuming schools in a safe manner. In a tweet on Friday, Biden noted, “Funds from the American Rescue Plan can be utilized to backfill the salaries of the brave Florida school board members, superintendents, and other educators who are keeping our children safe.”

However, DeSantis has been chastised for more than just his mask policy.

The Associated Press encouraged Florida Governor Rick Scott to intervene after threats were made against AP journalist Brendan Farrington as a result of his press secretary Christina Pushaw’s tweets criticizing the article.

One of DeSantis’ multimillion-dollar contributors, according to Farrington, invests in Regeneron, the firm that makes the coronavirus therapy medicine that the governor has praised.

The item was retweeted by Pushaw, who encouraged DeSantis supporters to “drag them” and attack the reporter.

After learning that Farrington was being threatened, Twitter suspended her account for 12 hours.