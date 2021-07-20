In the United States, the Delta Variant accounts for 83 percent of all sequenced Covid cases.

The latest figures come after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky acknowledged that two-thirds of counties in the United States had only vaccinated 40% or less of their residents, resulting in the variant’s rapid spread. It has propagated and become the dominant strain of the virus in the United Kingdom, Germany, and other nations since its discovery.

According to CNBC, Walensky said, “Each fatality is devastating and even more heartbreaking when we know that the majority of these deaths might be averted with a simple, safe, available vaccine.”

The number of deaths has increased by 48 percent in the last week, averaging 239 a day. More than 34.1 million people have been infected with the virus, with 609,000 deaths.

Vaccination is effective against numerous variations, including Delta, according to studies, therefore people who aren’t vaccinated risk becoming infected.

According to public health professionals, the delta version is more contagious than the beta variant, which was initially detected in the United Kingdom, and is believed to be 43 percent to 90 percent more transmissible than the original COVID strain.

Dr. Anthony Fauci explained, “The reason it’s so formidable is that it had the possibility of spreading efficiently from human to human in an unusual manner, well beyond any of the variants we’ve experienced up to date.”

According to WebMD, the symptoms of the Delta variety are similar to those of the original coronavirus strain; however, cough and loss of smell appear to be less common, while headache, sore throat, fever, and runny noses appear to be more common.

