In the most recent US jobs and growth reports, unemployment claims and GDP barely moved.

According to newly released data from the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, initial unemployment claims rose marginally last week but remain close to a pandemic-era low.

According to the data, first-time filings for unemployment benefits were 353,000 for the week ending August 14, up slightly from the previous week’s 349,000 claims and well above of the 350,000 projection. The figure is still close to the lowest average since the outbreak began in March 2020.

During the week ending Aug. 21, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 2.1 percent, indicating only minimal adjustments from the prior week. For the week of August 14, the number of Americans with insured unemployment fell by 3,000 to 2,862,000. This compares favorably to the previous low, which was only 1,770,000 on March 14, 2020, at the onset of the pandemic.

The number of Americans receiving benefits through state programs has decreased from the previous week. According to BLS data, the latest number was 2,763,176, down 1.6 percent from the prior week. When corrected for seasonal considerations, this statistic came in slightly higher than the predicted reduction of 1.5 percent.

Initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance totaled 117,709 from 43 states. Puerto Rico, Illinois, New Jersey, California, the District of Columbia, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Nevada, and the Virgin Islands had the highest insured unemployment rates for the week ending August 7.

Virginia, New Mexico, the District of Columbia, Georgia, and Nevada saw the most increases in initial claims for the week ending Aug. 14, while Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, and Massachusetts saw the most drops.

Separate figures from the Commerce Department revealed that the United States’ gross domestic product grew slightly, according to CNBC. GDP increased at a 6.6 percent annualized rate, which was somewhat less than the 6.7 percent Dow Jones estimate that was projected.

These figures were disclosed while Federal Reserve officials gathered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for an annual meeting and spoke with their global counterparts via video. It’s unclear how they’ll be accounted for in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s statement on the central bank’s policy tomorrow.