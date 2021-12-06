In the midst of the holiday menu drop, here’s how and where to get McDonald’s x Mariah Carey merchandise.

McDonald’s (MCD) is releasing Mariah Carey items, including beanies and T-shirts, just in time for the launching of its Mariah Menu.

The Mariah x McDonald’s collection will be available for purchase on December 15 and 21, with a $1 minimum purchase, by redeeming the Mariah Menu deal of the day– a bakery item on December 15, and a Sausage McMuffin with Egg on December 21– through the Mobile Order & Pay app.

A hat with Carey’s autograph will be available on Dec. 15, and a T-shirt with a flashback shot of Carey enjoying a McDonald’s hamburger will be available on Dec. 21.

"Just like so many of my fans, I have such fantastic experiences with McDonald's over the years," Carey said in a statement about the merchandise line. When I see the Golden Arches, I always feel a sense of nostalgia, so making vintage apparel with one of my favorite images from the 1990s was a lot of fun for me." On both days, around 10,000 clients will be able to claim product items.

On Dec. 13, McDonald’s will launch the Mariah Menu, which will include a free menu item every day with a $1 minimum order when ordered through the McDonald’s app.

The Mariah Menu includes:During the Christmas season, McDonald’s is doubling down on Carey’s star power with the Mariah Menu in the aim of bringing more consumers to its restaurants. With “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Carey, who has 10.4 million Instagram followers, has one of the most popular holiday tunes. McDonald’s stock was trading at $255.71 at 12:12 p.m. EST on Monday, up $6.38 or 2.56 percent.