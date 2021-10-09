In the midst of Jennifer Lopez’s romance with Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez cracks jokes about their breakup.

Despite the fact that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are no longer together, the former baseball player has found a way to mock his failed romance.

Rodriguez spoke on a FOX Sports show on Thursday, where he talked about footage of Tampa Bay Rays players eating popcorn in the dugout during their game against the Boston Red Sox.

Anchor Kevin Burkhardt described the video from the dugout, attempting to guess what led to the incident.

“These Rays are so laid-back. ‘I could use some popcorn,’ Nelson Cruz replied. So he went out and purchased some popcorn for his friend, and he started eating it during the game,” he explained. “This isn’t the first time people have been eating popcorn during a game.” On the broadcast, there was a video showing Rodriguez and his then-girlfriend Cameron Diaz munching popcorn at the Super Bowl XLV, with the actress feeding the sportsman the snack.

“KB, that’s probably why I’m single,” Rodriguez replied once the camera returned to him.

Diaz explained why she was feeding her then-boyfriend popcorn during a football game during an interview on “The Late Show with David Letterman” in 2011.

She stated, “We were watching the game, and I was eating, and I was down to the final couple pieces of popcorn when all of a sudden I see a hand coming in.”

“Anyone who knows me knows that I never put my hand in my meal, especially when it’s close to my lips, so I asked, ‘What are you doing…?’ It’s all mine!’ ‘You know what?’ I said. I’m in love with you much too much. I’ll give it to you because you deserve it.’ Diaz said that this was the only time she gave him the food, and it was recorded on camera by chance.

Rodriguez dated Diaz from 2010 to 2011, and while the actress has since married Benji Madden and given birth to a daughter, the former baseball player is still unmarried after his separation from Lopez earlier this year.

Since then, the singer has resumed her romance with actor Ben Affleck, who recently expressed his happiness with his life during a screening of his next film “The Tender Bar.”

“I’m at a pretty happy place in my life right now.” It’s a wonderful life. “I particularly enjoy this film, as well as ‘The Last Duel, October 15,’ which I am really proud of,” he remarked.

Despite their busy schedules, Lopez and Affleck “intend on spending the Christmas together,” according to People.