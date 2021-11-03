In the midst of Angelina Jolie’s divorce and custody battle, Brad Pitt isn’t “mentally ready” to date.

During his contentious divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt isn’t interested in dating. The impact of the legal processes with his ex, according to sources, has rendered the “Ad Astra” star’s love life non-existent.

Pitt has a “big shadow hanging over him,” according to a source, as he and Jolie struggle to reach legal agreements. “Brad is working hard and trying to stay as optimistic as he can right now,” the source said.

Dating, on the other hand, isn’t a “priority” for the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star. “He’s just not psychologically ready,” the source explained, “and he doesn’t know when he will be next.”

Pitt has been on “a few dates” and had “some fun over the past few years” since his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016, but his primary emphasis is on his children.

Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, are the offspring of the former couple. Pitt and Jolie are now in a custody battle over the children.

An insider revealed, “This whole conflict with Angelina has really taken its toll [on Brad].” “Thankfully, he has his own great resolve, as well as a fantastic support system and the tools he’s gained in recovery, to fall back on when things become rough.” Pitt’s romantic slowdown comes after his appeal of a court order disqualifying the judge in his divorce and custody dispute with Angelina Jolie was granted.

The California Supreme Court declined last week to examine a court verdict from June that found Judge John Ouderkirk should be disqualified for failing to disclose his financial ties to Pitt’s legal team.

Jolie and Pitt married in 2014, and Ouderkirk was later appointed to supervise their divorce.

Jolie’s attempt to have Ouderkirk removed from the case, according to Pitt’s rep, stemmed from a custody judgement in the 57-year-old actor’s favor.

The Supreme Court ruling, according to the spokesman, “does not affect the incredible amount of factual information that caused the trial judge — and the numerous experts who testified — to reach their unequivocal determination about what is in the best interests of the children.”

Despite the fact that Pitt and Jolie have been deemed legally single, it’s unclear whether Ouderkirk’s disqualification would have an impact on their present parenting arrangement and divorce procedures.