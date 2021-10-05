In the midst of a viral video and a losing streak, Urban Meyer’s future with the Jacksonville Jaguars appears uncertain.

Urban Meyer’s brief term as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been such a fiasco that there have already been calls for his dismissal. The 57-year-future old’s in Jacksonville has been called into question after four straight losses to start the 2021 NFL season and his latest gaffe off the field.

A viral video shows Meyer going close to a young woman who was dancing at a bar 48 hours after the Jaguars squandered a chance to win their first game of the season on “Thursday Night Football.” Meyer apologized to his squad for being a distraction on Monday, but the subject has continued to make news.

Meyer can no longer be Jacksonville’s head coach, according to multiple ESPN commentators, and rumors suggest that a group of Jaguars players feel the same way. Meyer has “zero credibility” within the organization, according to an unnamed player, and he has no idea how he will function as the team’s coach, according to NFL reporter Michael Silver. Jacksonville has been conducting talks to examine Meyer’s future with the organization, according to veteran NFL executive Michael Lombardi.

I didn’t get the impression that anything major was going to happen today, but Shad Khan is certainly upset. https://t.co/9FvDkUkOIX

According to two Jacksonville insiders, there have been numerous closed-door meetings in the football offices over the previous two days, none of which have anything to do with the Titans. Keep an eye out for updates. This might turn nasty.

‘We stared at him like, WTF?’ said one player. Everyone began to die laughing as soon as he left. And he was well aware of it.’

“I’ve spoken with Urban about this. In a statement, Jaguars owner Shad Khan said, “The specifics of our talk will be kept in secret.” “What I’ll say is that his behavior over the weekend was reprehensible. Urban’s contrition, which I feel is genuine, is appreciated. He now has to earn back our confidence and respect. Urban will have to make a personal commitment to everyone who supports, represents, or plays for our team in order to do this. I feel confidence in his ability to deliver.”

Meyer did not fly back to Jacksonville with the Jaguars after the team was defeated 24-21 in Week 5 in Cincinnati. Instead, the 57-year-old traveled to Columbus, Ohio, the location of the viral video.

