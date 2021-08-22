In the midst of a sex trafficking investigation, Matt Gaetz marries Ginger Luckey in a small ceremony.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is married after eloping with Ginger Luckey on Catalina Island off the coast of California in a tiny ceremony.

On Saturday night, Gaetz, 39, verified his married status by tweeting a selfie of himself and Luckey with the remark, “I adore my wife!”

The wedding lacked political visitors, with the exception of Sergio Gor, a former staff member for Sen. Rand Paul. Instead, Gaetz held a low-key gathering with roughly 30 “normal life” buddies.

Gaetz is said to have prepared food for the guests. Grilled veggies, BBQ chicken legs, and watermelon salad were on the menu.

Gaetz bragged about his new wife and shared a photo of the couple on the campaign trail on Sunday.

“She was right there with me campaigning in Iowa on one of my beautiful Wife’s final days as a fiancée. “Walking through life with @LuckeyGinger is sheer joy,” he tweeted.

Gaetz was in Iowa on Thursday with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to speak at a rally that promoted bogus claims that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election was stolen.

In March 2020, Luckey and Gaetz met at Kimberly Guilfoyle’s 51st birthday celebration. Gaetz proposed to Luckey at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 30 after less than a year of dating.

Prior to eloping, Luckey told the Daily Mail that she and Gaetz were “flexible” in their wedding plans and may marry soon or in a few years.

Gaetz and Luckey’s wedding takes place while the Republican faces a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking claims, including whether he began a relationship with a woman when she was still a child.

The allegations have been refuted by Gaetz, who was elected to Congress in 2016.