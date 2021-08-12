In the midst of a lawsuit, Horatio Sanz, a former cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” denies “ludicrous” sexual assault allegations.

Horatio Sanz, a former cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” has disputed sexual assault charges in a new lawsuit.

Sanz, 52, is being sued by a Pennsylvania woman who claims he groomed her when she was a minor and sexually attacked her when she was 17 years old.

Sanz’s lawyer told TMZ that the woman’s charges were “completely false” and “ludicrous.”

“She requested $7.5 million in exchange for her silence before launching this case anonymously. “Of course, we rejected and will actively dispute these completely baseless claims,” the attorney stated in a statement.

The woman claimed she began speaking with Sanz when she was 15 years old while running a “SNL” fan page, according to the lawsuit. Sanz, she claimed, was grooming her by sending her seductive and sexual messages.

Sanz sexually attacked the accuser, Jane Doe, in May 2002 after getting her drunk at many “SNL” events, according to the lawsuit. NBC should have known about the actor’s inappropriate behavior, according to the woman, but Sanz was never penalized.

Horatio, “SNL” Studios, and NBCUniversal are being sued for damages by the accuser. The victim claimed she felt humiliated and depressed after the incident. Before being admitted to the hospital for treatment, she began self-medicating with “dissociative medications.”

Sanz confessed to having “cybersex” with her while she was a minor, according to the complainant, who met him in 2019 at a New York City comedy event.

She went on to say that Sanz expressed regret for his wrong behavior and offered to make amends.

The charges come ahead of the September premiere of “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” a film about a dog named Clifford. Sanz portrays Raul, one of the men who works at Clifford’s neighborhood bodega.