In the Fall 2021 TV Premiere Season and Beyond, there are six shows on their way to a series finale.

Fall is approaching, and with it comes a slew of new TV shows and seasons to binge-watch. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and some network and streaming favorites that have captivated fans for years are no exception. Sure, other shows will try to replace the vacuum left in viewers’ lives, and some of these retirees may even be heading in the route of spin-offs with fan favorites remaining on board, but saying goodbye is difficult.

Here are six popular television shows that will end their run in 2021-22:

Season 11 of “The Walking Dead”

The eleventh season of AMC’s popular zombie apocalypse series, which premiered on August 22, is coming to an end. The final season of “The Walking Dead” was supposed to begin filming last year, but the COVID-19 epidemic put it delayed to February 2021. The pandemic’s impact on “TWD” may be seen in everything from the film style to the season’s duration.

Season 11 will be the longest ever, with 24 episodes spanning over the next two years, according to AMC, partially to lay the basis for a new spin-off series featuring fan favorites Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, respectively.

The last season of “TWD” began with only a few members of the original cast remaining. Long-time protagonist Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln, mysteriously left the show in Season 9. Is he dead, or is he living among the zombies? At the end of Season 10, Michonne (Danai Gurira) headed off to find out.

Now, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol, other survivors Maggie Rhee (Laura Cohan), and antagonist turned anti-hero Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are among the cast members of the show.

Season 8 of “Black-ish”

With its eighth and final season, ABC’s sitcom is nearing its end. “Black-ish,” directed by Kenya Baris, premiered in 2014 and was announced to be entering its final season in May. “Black-ish” continues on in spirit through two spin-offs, “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish.” Eight years is a long time for any show, but “Black-ish” goes on in spirit through two spin-offs, “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish.”

Although “Old-ish,” starring Laurence Fishburn and Jessica Lewis, and “Brown-ish,” starring Eva Longoria, was canceled in the same month as the “Black-ish” final season, it is still rumored that two new spin-offs are in the works: “Old-ish,” starring Laurence Fishburn and Jessica Lewis, and “Brown-ish,” starring Eva Longoria. Neither has happened. Brief News from Washington Newsday.