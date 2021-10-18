In the face of Chicago Union opposition to the mandate, Fauci encourages cops to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 rules are being fought by police unions around the country, but Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging cops to roll up their sleeves to keep themselves safe while on the job.

In a Fox News interview on Sunday, Fauci urged that police officers who oppose the COVID-19 vaccination requirements think about the repercussions of not being vaccinated.

“Think about the consequences of not getting vaccinated when you’re in a position where you have a responsible job and want to protect yourself because you’re needed at your work,” Fauci added.

However, if police officers refuse to come to work because of the new policy, the country could face a shortage.

Despite the possibility of a scarcity of officers in police agencies around the country in the coming weeks, Fauci warned that officers who want to do their duties and stay safe must get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m not comfortable telling people what they should do in regular conditions,” Fauci added, “but we’re not in normal circumstances right now.”

“Take the police: We now have figures showing that more cops die from Covid than any other cause of death. So it doesn’t make sense not to try to defend yourself and your coworkers.” Fauci’s demand for officers to get vaccinated comes despite objections from the Chicago police union, which urged officers not to submit their vaccination status to the city by the Oct. 15 deadline.

Employees who have not been vaccinated by Oct. 15 must get tested for COVID-19 twice a week at their own expense and on their own time until the end of the year, according to the rule.

Those who break the guidelines will be placed on non-disciplinary, non-paid status and may face disciplinary action, including termination.

Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago, is slated to give an update on the coronavirus on Monday afternoon.