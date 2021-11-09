In the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, a legal team will question the accusers’ memory.

The defense team representing British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will defend against charges that she recruited teenage girls for sexual assault by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and will present expert testimony that calls her victims’ recollection into question.

Maxwell’s lawyer, Jeffrey Pagliuca, wrote a letter outlining the defense in the court case, which begins on Nov. 29. Maxwell has entered a not guilty plea.

The attorneys intend to consult with Elizabeth Loftus, a psychologist who specializes in false memory. Loftus has testified for O.J. Simpson and Harvey Weinstein, among others.

“She will present scientific evidence proving that fake memories, like authentic memories, may be described with certainty, depth, and emotion,” the letter adds. According to her profile at the UCI School of Social Ecology, Loftus’ study shows how things we are told and information we take in after particular occurrences can modify our memory.

The letter also stated that Park Dietz, a forensic psychiatrist who has testified in a number of high-profile criminal cases, would testify that the claim that Maxwell engaged in “grooming-by-proxy” by hiring teenage girls to deliver sexualized massages to Epstein was not scientifically supported.

Maxwell, 59, was charged with sex trafficking and assisting to recruit four minor females for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

While awaiting trial on sex trafficking allegations, Epstein, a wealthy businessman with numerous renowned acquaintances, died in a New York jail cell in August 2019. His death was ruled a suicide by medical examiners.