In the Blue Room, Jill Biden reveals the White House Christmas theme with holiday decorations.

On Twitter, the First Lady shared many photographs of the festive decor with the Christmas theme “Gifts from the Heart.”

On Monday, Biden was set to unveil the decorations, which were inspired by the individuals she and President Joe Biden encountered on their travels over the past year.

The Bidens wrote in the 2021 White House holiday cookbook, “The things we hold precious bind us and transcend distance, time, and even the limits of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace.”

“These are the gifts that bind our lives’ heartstrings together. These are the heartfelt presents.” The official White House Christmas tree, which was photographed in the Blue Room, was an 18-foot Fraser fir, which symbolizes peace and unity.

The Bidens’ executive residence, as well as the Oval Office, were decorated by over 100 volunteers. There are 41 Christmas trees, over 79,000 lights to illuminate the trees, 6,000 feet of ribbon, and over 10,000 ornaments in the final total of decorations.

A Gingerbread White House is also included in the decorations. The cookie replica is said to weigh hundreds of pounds and is a tribute to those who worked on the front lines during the outbreak.

“As we enter our first holiday season in the White House, we are encouraged by the Americans we have met across the country, who remind us time and time again that our differences are valuable and our similarities endless,” the Bidens said.

“We wish you a wonderful, healthy, and happy Christmas season.” May gifts from the heart light our road forward as we look forward to a new year full of possibilities.” As a homage to the military response to the pandemic, a second-grade class from Maryland has been asked to help the first lady present the decorations, and a National Guard family will be in attendance.