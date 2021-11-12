In September, the US economy saw a drop in job openings as resignations reached an all-time high.

At the end of September, job opportunities declined to 10.4 million, while 164,000 workers resigned, bringing the total to a new high of 4.4 million.

The new job vacancies were revealed by the Labor Department in the JOLTS report on Friday, after economists had predicted 10.3 million job openings. In September, about 6.5 million employees were hired, which is close to the previous month’s data.

In September 2021, a record 4.4 million Americans resigned from their jobs.

(The next closest year was 2019, when 31.7 million people resigned from January to September.)

As more people willingly leave their jobs due to the epidemic or because they can find better salary and benefits elsewhere, the Great Resignation is not slowing down. Trade, utilities, transportation, retail, business services, hotels, health services, and restaurants have the largest percentage of people resigning. With roughly 3% of workers abandoning their jobs in each of the south, west, and midwest, and 2.2 percent in the northeast, the south, west, and midwest have the greatest percentages of workers departing their jobs.

Many workers have spent so much time in low-paying occupations that they no longer believe it is worth it to stay in their current position, despite employers offering increased compensation and bonuses.

“There are undoubtedly some Delta-induced exits here,” Daniel Zhao, an economist at Glassdoor, told the Washington Post. “Workers are fed up with working conditions and feel unsafe, so they quit even if they don’t instantly go into a new job.”

“The rate at which people are departing jobs is astounding. The most people are quitting in industries where the majority of the labor is done in person or is low-paying “Director of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab, Nick Bunker.

In September, the United States experienced 1.4 million job terminations or layoffs, which was unchanged from the previous month. The United States added 73.3 million jobs and lost 67.7 million in the 12 months ended in September. Despite the resignations, the United States has managed to create 5.6 million new employment.