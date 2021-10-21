In September, the US economy grew at a slower pace than expected.

The Conference Board said on Thursday that the US economic index increased by 0.2 percent to 117.5 in September, following increases of 0.8 percent in August and 0.9 percent in July. The latest statistic fell short of the Wall Street Journal’s forecast of 0.4 percent.

Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at the Conference Board, said the statistics point to a more modest path than earlier in the year. The economic troubles, according to Ozyildirim, are related to the Delta variation, inflation fears, and supply chain interruptions.

“Although the LEI’s growth has slowed in recent months, the components’ strengths remain widespread. Indeed, The Conference Board expects robust growth in the next years, with 5.7 percent year-over-year increase in 2021 and 3.8 percent in 2022,” Ozyildirim said.

The Conference Board said that the Coincident Economic Index stayed constant at 105.8, while the Lagging Economic Index grew 0.3 percent to 106.5 in September.