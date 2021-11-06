In response to the crowd surge that resulted in the deaths of eight people, Travis Scott took to Twitter.

In a tweet today, rapper Travis Scott expressed his grief over the events of Friday night’s crowd surge at his Astroworld music festival in Houston, which left eight people dead and several others injured.

In a tweet, he stated, “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” “The Houston Police Department has my full support as they investigate the awful loss of life.” “I am determined to working with the Houston community to help heal and support those who are in need,” she said “He was one of them.

The event happened around 9:15 p.m. local time, according to Fire Chief Samuel Pea, who described the scene “The audience began to rush in front of the stage…

This sparked a panic, and it resulted in some injuries. People began to pass out and go unconscious, causing even more terror “..

He also stated that the cause of death for the victims was yet unknown, but that it would be determined soon.

The event, which was hosted by Scott and drew around 50,000 people, took place at NRG Park. The event, now in its third year, began on Friday and was scheduled to continue two days, but the Saturday lineup has been scrapped, according to officials.