In order to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is considering speeding up the taper program in December.

Chairman Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve has left open the potential that the central bank could accelerate asset cutting if needed to combat inflation.

Powell told the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee on Tuesday that he expects the matter to come up at the Federal Open Market Committee’s next meeting in December.

“At this time, the economy is extremely robust, and inflationary pressures are higher,” Powell said at the hearing. “It is therefore fair in my opinion to contemplate winding up the taper of our asset purchases… possibly a few months sooner.”

The Federal Reserve said on November 3 that it would begin phasing out its multibillion-dollar asset-purchase program. It gave a rough timeframe for when it intended to lower its Treasury purchases by $70 billion and agency mortgage-backed securities purchases by $10 billion in November. It expects Treasury purchases to drop to $60 billion in December, while other securities will drop by $5 billion.

Powell did, however, leave the possibility of speeding up the program open in his statement announcing the taper. Powell stated during a press conference following the taper decision that the Fed will “concentrate on what we can influence” in the national economy.

Inflation has accelerated in the weeks since the Fed’s initial taper decision. The Fed’s chosen inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditure index, climbed by 0.6 percent in October, while the Consumer Price Index touched a 30-year high after prices rose 6.2 percent.