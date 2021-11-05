In October, 531,000 new jobs were added, bringing the total number of new jobs to 531,000.

According to Department of Labor data, the U.S. labor market rebounded in October, generating 531,000 non-farm payroll positions and lowering the unemployment rate to 4.6 percent.

The leisure and hospitality sector, which added 164,000 jobs as more facilities reopened for business and more Americans booked holidays amid declining COVID-19 cases, was at the heart of this spike in growth. Professional and commercial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and construction are among the other industries that have seen growth.

Strong private payroll predictions and other surveys earlier in the week foreshadowed this gain, which demonstrated continued strength in the US service industry over the previous month. Markets and policymakers alike should be relieved by these new figures, which come after a spate of poor job reports.

“Q3 GDP fell asleep at the wheel,” according to Dan North, senior economist at Euler Hermes North America, but there were signs that an economic comeback was in the works for August. North observed that the continued labor shortage will continue to be a barrier to a larger economic recovery for the time being, but that other indicators pointed to a better fourth quarter.

“It is my hope that the hiring pace will go up, but it may be in vain because the difference between openings and hirings is at an all-time high,” North said to International Business Times in an email.

“Rather, I’ve noticed an increase in high-frequency indicators like credit card usage, TSA throughput, OpenTable reservations, and hotel occupancy.” All of them suffered a hit in Q3 when the Delta variant peaked, as confirmed by the GDP report, and they’re now all turning positive again.” As firms continue to struggle to locate workers, questions regarding how to cope with the imbalance in job listings and hirings have arisen. Due to concerns about the Delta variant, a shortage of suitable candidates for particular positions resulted in vacancies in several areas of the economy. Several CEOs from the country’s major corporations have stated that now is the most challenging time to hire people.

According to other surveys, half of workers claimed the pandemic has given them more control over their professional path, while the other half said they want to leave their positions in search of higher pay and benefits.

North cautions that the situation is likely to worsen. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.