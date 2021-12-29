In November, the US trade deficit reached an all-time high.

According to figures released Wednesday by the US Census Bureau, the US trade imbalance reached an all-time high in November as imports rose and exports fell to historic lows.

According to the study, the shortfall increased by 17.5 percent from $83.2 billion in October to $97.8 billion in November. The current deficit amount surpassed the previous high of $97 billion recorded in September.

In the third quarter, the economy rose by 2.3 percent on an annualized basis, as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects.