In November, the Nintendo Switch sold over one million units, outselling both the Xbox and the Playstation.

The continuous console wars continue throughout the Christmas season, with the Nintendo Switch once again outselling the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 in November.

According to The Verge, the Nintendo Switch console sold roughly 550,000 units during Thanksgiving and Black Friday week, and 1.13 million units in November overall.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S also sold well, finishing second to Nintendo’s hybrid console, though no particular figures were released.

Nintendo’s excellent first-party titles, such as “Metroid Dread” and “Pokemon Brilliant Diamond” and “Pokemon Shining Pearl,” let the Switch once again rise above its competition.

However, many claim that Nintendo’s dominance was primarily due to its accessibility.

According to Business Insider, NPD Group video game researcher Mat Piscatella said in a tweet, “The system with the most units in market will lead the charts.” “It’s all about the stock,” says the narrator. Since the console’s release in November 2020, neither of the models has been consistently in stock, making it notoriously difficult for gamers to get their hands on one.

The Switch system family starts at $200, whereas the Playstation 5 starts at $400.

According to Nintendo, the Switch has sold over 93 million units worldwide.