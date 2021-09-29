In July, the US economy saw a record rise in home prices due to a housing shortage.

Due to increasing demand from buyers in a contracting housing market, home prices in the United States hit a new high in July.

Home prices increased 19.7% year over year in July, up from 18.7% in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Index. The smaller 10-City Composite recorded a 19.1 percent increase in price from 18.5 percent only a month ago.

The Case-Shiller Home Price Index is a product of S&P CoreLogic. Indices are price indexes for residential real estate that track the worth of these properties across the country.

The advances in the 20-City Composite index were driven by cities in the West, with Phoenix leading the way with a 32.4 percent year-over-year price increase, followed by San Diego at 27.8 percent and Seattle at 25.5 percent. Overall, 17 of the 20 cities studied by S&P saw larger price rises in the year leading up to July 2021 than in June 2021.

The lone exception to this pattern was Chicago, which decreased 0.3 percent from its 2006 high.

The price increases in July are the “fourth consecutive month in which the growth rate of house prices set a record,” according to Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Home prices have been rising over the past 14 months, according to him, and this is reflected in both indices.

“We’ve previously indicated that the housing market’s strength is fueled in part by a reaction to the COVID pandemic, as potential purchasers migrate from city apartments to suburban properties. The results from July support this notion, according to Lazzara.

Prior to the pandemic, there had been a statewide housing shortage. Higher construction prices and a labor scarcity have compounded the problem.

After it was reported that the price of lumber, a key building ingredient, had dropped dramatically, homebuilders’ spirits were considerably raised. However, because of the continually high prices, it is tough to afford a new home, but developers have stepped up their efforts to build new ones to fill the void and improve supply.