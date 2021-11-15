In its debut, the Lucid Air was named MotorTrend Car Of The Year for 2022.

According to CNN, Lucid Motors’ Lucid Air has been voted MotorTrend’s Automobile of the Year for 2022, making it the first automaker to win the honor with its debut car.

Some Lucid Air variants have a range of 520 miles on a single charge, with costs ranging from $140,000 to $77,000 for vehicles with less range and power than the more expensive ones.

The Lucid Air has been dubbed “the new electric vehicle benchmark” by MotorTrend because of its spacious cabin and ample storage space. The interior design and stereo system were complimented by the judges, although the vehicle’s reliance on touch screens for basic controls was questioned.

