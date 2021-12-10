In his eulogy, Biden calls late Senator Bob Dole one of America’s “greatest patriots.”

On Thursday, as his body lay in state, President Biden delivered a eulogy for former Kansas Senator Bob Dole. Dole, a World War II veteran, was elected to the Republican presidential nomination in 1996. His wife Elizabeth and daughter Robin survive him. He was 98 years old at the time.

“America has lost one of its greatest patriots,” Biden said, noting that Dole was instrumental in establishing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a national holiday.

Dole was described by Biden as a “giant of our history,” a guy “of wit and grace, of principle and persistence, of courage and conviction.”

Biden related an anecdote about why Dole was the deciding vote to keep Amtrack funding.

If he didn’t, Dole told his colleagues, “Biden would stay overnight and make further trouble.” During their time in the Senate, Biden and Dole became “excellent friends,” according to Biden.

In his last 11 years in service, Dole was the Republican Senate leader, and he was also President Ford’s running partner in his unsuccessful presidential bid against Jimmy Carter. From 1961 until 1969, Dole was a member of the House of Representatives.

According to Military.com, Dole received life-threatening injuries in Italy in April 1945 while serving in the Army when a German shell wounded him in the back and right arm.

Dole was paralyzed for a short time but was able to recover after enduring procedures and years of rehabilitation.

For his bravery, he was awarded the Purple Heart twice and the Bronze Star once.