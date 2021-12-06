In December, there are 34 Christmas movies for kids to watch on Netflix.

With the holiday season now in full swing, it’ll be simple to get even the tiniest elves in the holiday spirit by watching one of the many Christmas movies available on Netflix.

There are options for everyone, whether your children want a more traditional holiday story, stories featuring some of their favorite characters, or simply want to watch anything that brings the holidays closer to home. This Christmas season, check out these 34 fantastic options for kids.

“48 Christmas Greetings” (2017)

When a small town’s letters to Santa burn up in flames, two elves leave the North Pole to find every request that has gone missing.

“A Boy Called Christmas” is a song about a boy named Christmas (2021)

On a quest to find his father and bring home the gift of hope, Nikolas meets his fate in a mystical country inhabited by elves.

“Alien Xmas” is a Christmas special featuring aliens (2020)

A young elf misidentifies a tiny alien as a Christmas present, not realizing that her new toy is plotting to destroy Earth’s gravity—and steal all the presents.

“Angela’s Christmas” is a story about a young woman named Angela (2018)

Angela has a brilliant idea after going to church with her family on Christmas Eve.

“Angela’s Christmas Wish” is a song written by Angela (2020)

With her father working in Australia, Angela devises a strategy—and a sincere wish—to get her family together in time for the holidays.

“Christmas Break-In” is a phrase that is used to describe a break-in (2019)

When a trio of burglars intrude and hold the janitor hostage at school before the holiday break, a precocious girl gets into the spirit of saving.

“A Christmas Prince” is a story about a prince who is born on (2017)

When an aspiring journalist is sent abroad to obtain the story on a dashing prince who is poised to become king, Christmas comes early for her.

“The Royal Wedding of a Christmas Prince” (2018)

Amber returns to Aldovia to organize their wedding a year after assisting Richard in securing the throne, but her simple tastes clash with royal tradition.

“The Royal Baby: A Christmas Prince” (2019)

Aldovia receives the ultimate present for Christmas: a royal baby. But first, Queen Amber must solve a monarchy mystery in order to save her family and realm.

“Christmas Wish: A Cinderella Story” (2019)

An aspiring singer works as an elf at a Christmas tree lot, despite her vain stepmother and cruel stepsisters, and discovers her own holiday miracle.

“The Christmas Chronicles” is a collection of short stories about Christmas (2018)

A brother and sister pull an all-nighter to salvage Christmas with a clever, straight-talking St. Nick after mistakenly wrecking Santa’s sleigh.

“The Christmas Chronicles 2” is the sequel to “The Christmas Chronicles” (2020)

Kate, now a teenager, flees her mother's new relationship and lands at the North Pole, where a bad elf is plotting.