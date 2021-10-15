In connection with the January 6 insurgency, a Capitol police officer faces obstruction charges.

For statements he posted on social media, Capitol Police Officer Michael A. Riley, a 25-year veteran, was indicted on obstruction charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurgency.

Riley began communicating with someone he met on Facebook on January 7, according to the indictment. Person 1 is the name given to the defendant in the indictment.

Riley instructed Person 1 to remove “‘selfie’-style photographs, videos, and other commentary admitting to his presence and conduct inside the United States Capitol on January 6,” according to the indictment. Riley “responded to reports of an explosive device near the Capitol but was not on duty inside the Capitol during the insurgency.”

Riley accepted a friend request from Person 1 since they were both in a fishing-related Facebook group on Jan. 1, and the two had never met or had any communication before. They exchanged dozens of Facebook messages, including three videos of Person 1 inside and outside the US Capitol that Riley posted. Riley made contact with this person from January 7 to 21, including a 23-minute phone call.

After Riley sent a message to Person 1 claiming that he had been shoved into the Capitol building, all connection was cut off. More evidence Riley got from a common friend, however, strongly suggested that Person 1 was present voluntarily. This evidence is a video of Person 1 smoking weed in the Capitol and “acting like a moron,” according to a message Riley provided.

“”When Riley was arrested Friday, the department heard of the investigation into him some weeks ago and placed him on administrative leave,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement.

The charge, according to Manger, is a “very severe allegation.”” He also stated that an internal investigation would be launched by the Capitol Police Officer of Professional Responsibility.

Officer Riley is charged with two counts of obstructing justice.