In August, wholesale prices reached an all-time high of 8.3%.

The Labor Department reported on Friday that wholesale prices increased by 8.3 percent in August.

This is the largest annual increase in producer prices since 12-month data was initially gathered in 2010.

The current statistic surpasses the previous high of 7.8%, which was established in July.

According to CNBC, the producer price index for final demand grew 0.7 percent, surpassing the Dow Jones’ forecast of 0.6 percent. The amount also falls short of the 1 percent increase seen in July.

Fears of inflation have disturbed supply chains, producing bottlenecking and a lack of consumer-produced items despite significant pandemic-related demand, according to the data. Officials at the Federal Reserve expect this to subside throughout the course of the year.

Reuters quoted Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York, as saying, “Pandemic-inhibited supply will put upward pressure on prices until year-end, but softer domestic demand would let producer price inflation to gradually reduce heading into the autumn and 2022.”

Final demand prices rose 0.3 percent, below the Dow’s forecast of 0.5 percent. The PPI for the left core is up 6.3 percent from last year, the highest increase since 2014.

Beauty products accounted for a third of the gains, accounting for a 7.8% increase, while hospital care prices declined 1.5 percent.

Costs for final demand items increased by 1% for the month, while food prices increased by 2.9 percent, aided by an 8.5 percent increase in meat products and an 11 percent increase in chicken prices. Iron, steel, and diesel prices all dropped.