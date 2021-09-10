In August, wholesale prices hit a new high of 8.3%.

The Labor Department reported on Friday that wholesale prices increased by 8.3 percent in August.

This is the largest annual increase in producer prices since 12-month data was initially gathered in 2010.

The current statistic surpasses the previous high of 7.8%, which was established in July.

The monthly producer price index for final demand increased 0.7 percent, beating Dow Jones’ forecast of 0.6 percent. According to CNBC, the number slipped below the 1% growth seen in July.

Supply chains have been disrupted by inflation fears, resulting in bottlenecks and a scarcity of commodities despite increased pandemic-related demand. Officials at the Federal Reserve expect this to subside.

Reuters quoted Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York, as saying, “Pandemic-inhibited supply will put upward pressure on prices until year-end, but softer domestic demand would let producer price inflation to gradually reduce heading into the autumn and 2022.”

Final demand prices rose 0.3 percent, below the Dow’s forecast of 0.5 percent. The core PPI is up 6.3 percent from the previous year, the highest gain since 2014.

Beauty products accounted for a third of the gains, accounting for a 7.8% increase, while hospital care prices declined 1.5 percent.

Food had a 2.9 percent increase, with meat items seeing an 8.5 percent increase. Poultry prices increased by 11%. Iron, steel, and diesel prices all dropped.