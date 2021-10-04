In August, factory orders in the United States increased by 1.2 percent, above expectations.

The Census Bureau said on Monday that orders for manufactured goods in the United States increased by 1.2 percent in August, exceeding the expected 0.9 percent increase.

The reading surpassed July’s revised expansion of 0.7 percent, with shipments gaining 0.1 percent to $508.3 billion in 15 of the previous 16 months. Unfilled orders have climbed by 1% to $1,239.4 billion for the seventh month in a row.

The ratio of unfulfilled orders to shipments was 6.86 in August, up from 6.81 in July. Inventories have climbed for 14 of the previous 15 months, up 0.6 percent to $749.3 billion. The investment-to-shipments ratio has been steady since July, when it was 1.47.

New orders grew by 1.8 percent to $263.6 billion in August, steady from the previous month, putting them up for 15 of the last 16 months. This comes after a 0.5 percent rise in July.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods fell 0.5 percent to $256.1 billion, unchanged from the prior month. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods increased 0.6 percent to $252.1 billion in 15 of the 16 months.

Petroleum and coal products have increased by 1.1 percent to $51 billion in 14 of the previous 15 months.

For the eighth month in a row, inventories of manufactured durable goods increased by 0.8 percent to $457.9 billion.

Seasonal adjustments are made, but not for inflation.