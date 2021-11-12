In an experiment with Universal Income, this US city will begin giving $350 per month to teenagers.

In the latest universal basic income experiment in an American city, New Orleans will launch a trial program next year that will deliver $350 per month to young people.

Local officials in New Orleans announced on Thursday that 125 young people aged 16 to 24 will receive ten $350 payments in Spring 2022. Mobility Capital Finance (MoCaFi), a Black-owned internet bank, will load the checks onto a bank card.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell touted the program as a way to help “unbanked” Americans in her community while also teaching financial literacy to the city’s youngsters during a news conference. According to a research by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, unbanked adults are adults who earn money but do not have a bank account. This is a problem that is particularly significant in Louisiana, which has one of the highest percentages of unbanked households in the country.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell remarked, “This series of measures will address racial and wealth inequities that we know are pervasive right here in our city.”

“My administration is committed to finding new and innovative ways to serve and empower our inhabitants, and we will ensure that the unbanked are banked and have access to financial education and other services so that they can meet their basic requirements while also investing in themselves.”

Mayors For A Guaranteed Income, a charity created in June 2020 by Mayor Michael Tubbs of Stockton, California, and advocating for direct cash payments as a way to support disadvantaged Americans, provided funding for the initiative. Mastercard, whose North America President Linda Kirkpatrick joined Cantrell and MoCaFi CEO Wole Caxum in announcing the program’s launch last week, is also on board.

In recent years, communities from throughout the United States have shown an increased interest in universal basic income experiments. Los Angeles and Chicago also declared this week that they will begin implementing their own universal basic income schemes next year. Smaller communities, such as Paterson, New Jersey, and Compton, California, have also begun to implement their own systems.