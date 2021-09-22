In a secret meeting, US-Israel relations are discussed, with ‘concern’ expressed over the diplomatic stalemate with Iran.

According to a story published Wednesday by Axios, the US and Israel held covert discussions last week to consider different alternatives for dealing with Iran’s difficulties.

Officials from both sides have resumed meetings of the US-Israel Strategic Working Group on Iran, known as Opal or Leshem in Hebrew, according to two Israeli sources.

The forum dates back to the Obama administration’s early days. Members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government are said to have attended the meeting for the first time since the government was sworn in last June.

Bennett allegedly agreed to continue working group meetings at his August meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan of the United States and Israeli counterpart Eyal Hulata, a former Mossad operative, oversaw the discussions.

Because of the persistent stalemate in diplomatic discussions over Iran’s nuclear program, Israeli authorities have emphasized the necessity to begin studying possibilities for a “plan B” in dealing with the country.

While the Biden administration has stated its desire to renegotiate the Iran Nuclear Deal, its participants at the summit expressed their frustration with the current impasse. They proposed imposing more penalties on Iran in order to pressure it into making concessions in Vienna, where the talks are taking place.

It’s unknown whether or not this idea would work if put into action. Iranian leaders and diplomats have made it clear that they will not join any new agreement until the Trump administration’s sanctions are lifted. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi announced that discussions would restart in “the coming weeks,” but promised a firmer approach than the previous regime.

Imposing fresh sanctions in the middle of a negotiation without the support of other countries, such as Russia or China, might force Iran to abandon the talks entirely. At the same time, a unilateral US decision to sanction Iran during continuing discussions could add to European allies’ concerns.

The European Union and the United States are at odds over France’s ejection from an Australian submarine contract. The EU has also expressed dissatisfaction with the recent military pullout from Afghanistan by the Biden administration.

Bennett, like his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, has taken a harsh line towards Iran. Bennett, on the other hand, is looking to mend frayed ties with the United States and has expressed opposition to the Iran nuclear talks, but has not stated his position. Brief News from Washington Newsday.