In a random act of violence, a homeless man stabbed a 14-year-old Florida boy.

A guy was arrested in Miami on Wednesday for the November 15 stabbing death of a 14-year-old boy, according to police in south Florida. The assassination was called a “totally random act.” According to Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clinton Shannon, Semmie Lee Williams Jr., 39, who is believed to be homeless, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ryan Rogers.

On the night of his death, Rogers went for a bike ride. The day after he went missing, his body was discovered alongside an Interstate 95 overpass.

A 14-year-old child was stabbed to death in a “totally random act” by a homeless drifter in South Florida, according to police: “It’s like an innocent child victim having an accidental contact with an extremely vicious criminal,” says the author. https://t.co/XnYDnwadZk “It looks to be a complete coincidence between a child on a bicycle and a ‘beast’ that should not be on our streets,” Shannon remarked.

According to investigators, Rogers had been stabbed many times in the head and face.

On the night of his death, Rogers’ cell phone showed he had ceased moving at 7:31 p.m. According to investigators, surveillance video showed Williams approaching the location. A swab of DNA from a set of headphones recovered near Rogers’ body was matched to Williams.

The New York Post reported that detectives were able to locate down Williams using footage from his YouTube channel, where he rants about conspiracy theories. When officers found Williams, they discovered a blood-stained handkerchief in his rucksack that was a mix of his and Rogers’ blood.

Assault and battery, domestic assault, and the strangulation of a 65-year-old man are among Williams’ previous criminal records. He had previously served four years in prison and had been sent to a mental institution.