In a meeting with Joe Biden on supply chain challenges, CEOs expressed optimism.

President Joe Biden met with CEOs of some of the country’s major retailers and supermarkets on Monday to discuss how to guarantee that shelves are stocked in time for the holiday season.

Biden addressed the executives from the center of the room, thanking them for joining him at the White House and expressing hope that this year’s holiday season will herald a return to normalcy as the economy recovers.

“4.5 million more Americans than last year had the dignity of a job,” Biden added, citing current job data. “We feel a lot more like we did in the past,” he remarked, referring to the holidays. The White House framed the conference as a strategy to “strengthen the nation’s supply chains, cut everyday expenses for families, and guarantee that shelves are well-stocked this holiday season,” according to the White House. Biden echoed similar tone, framing the meeting as a listening session to learn how industry leaders were dealing with supply chain constraints and how his administration could help alleviate them.

“I’d like to hear from each of you about what you’re witnessing as we approach the holiday season,” Biden added, reading from prepared remarks. “I’d like to hear your thoughts on how the federal government can work with you all to keep shelves stocked so that Americans can acquire what they need.” The Biden administration has been focusing on supply chain constraints as part of its attempt to combat rising inflation for months.

To that goal, the government has formed alliances both domestically and internationally to untangle supply chain bottlenecks that have pushed up prices. In July, the White House announced the formation of a Supply Chain Disruption Task Force to coordinate efforts to reduce costs and bring items to market.

Biden was joined by the CEOs of some of the country’s most well-known retailers, grocers, and consumer technology businesses, among others. Meg Lion, the president of Food Lion, thanked him for hosting the meeting and assured him that her company is well-prepared to fulfill demand.

“Our supply chain is stable and healthy, and our clients have a lot of options this holiday season,” Ham added.

Following Ham’s speech, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon spoke about his company’s supplies in a similarly upbeat tone. McMillon admitted that supply chains remain a source of concern, but said that Walmart’s inventories were larger than last year. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.