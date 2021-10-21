In a bold new proposal, California wants to ban oil drilling near homes.

California Governor Gavin Newsom launched a new climate change policy on Thursday that includes a prohibition on new oil drilling near residences, schools, and hospitals.

Newsom presented the proposal as aimed to accomplish the twin aims of safeguarding public health from pollution and reducing California’s reliance of fossil fuels in his remarks unveiling the proposal.

“As a result of our reliance on fossil fuels, more children are developing asthma, more children are being born with birth abnormalities, and more communities are being exposed to poisonous, deadly substances. At a press conference, Newsom stated, “California is taking a huge step to protect the more than two million citizens who live within a half-mile of oil drilling sites, many of whom are low-income and members of communities of color.”

“As we transition to a greener future that takes into account the realities of the climate crisis we’re all facing, we’re committed to protecting public health, the economy, and our environment.”

For far too long, California has prioritized the profits of oil companies over the health and safety of its citizens. Today, we take another step in the right direction.

California Secretary of Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot commended the governor's policy. He described it as a direct response to the threat of catastrophic weather events such as wildfires, heat waves, and droughts that have ravaged California in recent years.

“Californians are witnessing what scientists have been warning about for decades: climate change is speeding up and posing a threat to our towns and way of life,” Crowfoot said.

“This Adaptation Strategy addresses these risks directly.” It brings together a number of key initiatives now ongoing to safeguard people and the environment from climate change, as well as identifying further actions that must be taken. “To put it another way, there is no time to squander.” The new guidelines haven’t been approved yet, and public comment will be accepted until November 17. If they are passed, new drilling permits will be prohibited within 3,200 feet of communities, but existing sites will not be uprooted and relocated.

Instead, these oil drillers will have to adhere to a new set of rules. These include detailed leak detection and response plans, standards for new equipment that allows for vapor recovery, and water sampling, all of which are aimed at reducing health consequences including asthma and pregnancy difficulties. Up to 2 million Californians live within half a mile of a drilling site, according to the state.

