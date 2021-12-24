In 7 Easy Steps, Learn How To Cook A Prime Rib For Christmas.

Whether you’re reuniting with loved ones in 2020 after a holiday apart or you’re still going it alone this year, the delectable meals that are traditionally served after all the presents have been opened are sure to be a large part of the celebration—including those served at Christmas dinner.

For some, it means turkey or ham, but for others, a prime rib roast is the highlight of their holiday. Fortunately, whether you’re preparing for one or one hundred people, there are plenty of recipes available to make your traditional holiday feast a breeze. Check out this simple Prime Rib recipe (via Tastes Better From Scratch).

The following elements are required:

Ingredients:

Specialized gear:

Preparation for the Roast:

To ensure that your roast cooks properly, you must carefully prepare it before cooking. Remove one hour before cooking from the refrigerator and season on all sides with salt. Wrap it in plastic wrap, loosely. Before cooking, it should be near to room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and lower/adjust the oven rack to allow the meat to roast in the center of the oven.

2. In a bowl, combine 12 tablespoons salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme, garlic, and olive oil; set aside.

3. Dry the roast with paper towels before sprinkling the seasoning mixture all over it and rubbing it in. Inside the roasting pan, place a bone-in roast with the bones down. Place a rack inside the pan if you’re cooking a boneless roast.

4. Bake for 15 minutes at 500 degrees.

5. Lower the oven temperature to 325 degrees and continue cooking for another 10-12 minutes per pound for rare or 14-15 minutes for medium. Cook until a thermometer reads 150 degrees F if cooking medium-well.

6. When the roast is done to your liking, take it out of the oven and tent it with foil. Allow 30 minutes for resting before cutting.

7. Carve by slicing against the grain at about 12 inch thickness when ready. If desired, top with horseradish.

Cooking Periods in the Oven: Cooking times vary based on the size of the meat, including the rib roast, however the US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service recommends the following times for roasts.