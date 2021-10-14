In 2022, who will be the manager of the New York Yankees? Aaron Boone is the favorite, and A-Rod is one of the best betting options.

The New York Yankees must make a decision about their manager before making any roster adjustments for the 2022 MLB season. Aaron Boone’s contract has expired, and the Yankees have yet to say if he will return to the team’s dugout for a fifth season.

It was unknown whether Boone would return following a heartbreaking defeat to the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild-Card Game in 2021. However, as the playoffs progressed, Boone’s odds of remaining as the Yankees’ manager appeared to improve.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner appears to want to keep Boone. Boone is liked by Steinbrenner, who doesn’t blame him for another early postseason exit.

The Yankees, who had the biggest payroll in the American League and were considered favorites to win the pennant heading into the season, finished eight games out of first place and failed to make the ALDS. The Yankees missed the ALCS for the second year in a row, and for the third time in Boone’s four seasons as manager.

Since winning the World Series in 2009, the Yankees have not returned to the series. Fans of the Yankees have been clamoring for a new manager. According to Olney, several members of the organization privately criticize Boone for how he handles the media and supervises the bullpen.

In 2022, Boone is the clear frontrunner to take over as the Yankees’ manager. The former MLB third baseman has -400 odds of returning to New York next season, according to Bovada, an online sportsbook.

Who will manage the @Yankees in the first game of the 2022 #MLB season?

-400 Aaron Boone

+500 Buck Showalter

+950 Alex Rodriguez

+1800 Quatraro, Matt

+1800 Joe Espada

+1800 John Farrel

+1 800 Mike Scioscia

+1 800 Bruce Bochy

+2000 Dusty Baker

[email protected] Carlos Beltran

The fact that the Yankees didn’t reveal a resolution to their managerial/staff problem yesterday, on a postseason off-day, is a hint at all of the complication considerations — Aaron Boone’s contract expiration approaching, potential staff changes.

There’s a good chance Boone won’t be back, especially since the Jets haven’t made any announcements about their coaching staff in the nine days since the season concluded.

Who do you think has the best chance of succeeding Boone? Former Yankees manager Buck Showalter and ex-Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez appear to be at the top of the list, according to the betting odds. Showalter is granted a +500 chance to be the next in line. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.