In 2022, what’s in store for the British Royal Family? Updates on Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton.

The royal family had a year of celebration and profound sorrow in 2021, as they began to recover from the pandemic, welcomed new members, and tragically had to deal with their most high-profile death since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother and sister died in 2002. However, there will be some bright moments to look forward to as they continue to progress.

The royals were struck a tremendous blow by the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April, in addition to still struggling with the repercussions of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Prince Harry’s first public reunion with his family since standing down from his post in 2020 was also marked by a televised burial service. Queen Elizabeth has kept a low profile since then, though she did make a remark on her 95th birthday, which fell in the same month as her husband’s death.

There were, however, some better moments within the family, as they welcomed three additional babies into the mix. In February, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, received their first child, August Phillip Hawke Brooksbank, and in June, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. In September, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. The new babies are currently ranked 13th, 8th, and 11th in line to the throne.

With some major events coming up in 2022, the royals may have a busy year if the pandemic permits them to resume more normal public lives. Here are a few things to look forward to in the near future.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles

While she will have to celebrate her huge achievement without her husband by her side, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which will mark her seventieth year of service to the United Kingdom, will take place in 2022. She is the first British monarch to achieve this distinction.

While plans may change due to the epidemic, the family is expected to travel throughout the year to commemorate the anniversary, which will culminate on the first weekend in June, when the Queen’s birthday is traditionally celebrated.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton

In addition to taking on considerably more responsibilities in 2022, it will be a pivotal year for both.