In 2022, the Federal Reserve will announce plans to accelerate the end of the stimulus programs and cut interest rates.

By March, the Federal Reserve expects to have completed its tapering of pandemic-era stimulus purchases, allowing for three targeted interest rate rises in 2022 to confront rising inflation.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) wrapped up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, debating how it would continue in the coming year. The central bank’s first approach would be to tighten the loose monetary policy it has followed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included billions in monthly asset purchases by the central bank.

When the taper was first announced on November 3, the Fed envisaged a timetable in which these purchases would steadily decrease month by month. However, as inflation rose to levels not seen in decades, the Fed was pressed to act sooner to slow the rate of increase.

Chairman Jerome Powell recognized that inflation was surpassing forecasts while testifying before the Senate Banking Committee on Nov. 30, and that the Fed under his leadership might consider ending the taper sooner.

The schedule revealed for interest rate decreases was just as crucial as the taper announcement. The Fed intends to decrease interest rates by a quarter percentage point at three specific periods in 2022, with each cut ending before the end of the year.

Powell and other Fed officials have previously been hesitant about saying when interest rates would be raised from their present record lows. As inflation has continued to rise, speculation has grown that the Fed may act sooner than expected to raise rates.

After his speech before the Senate at the end of November, Dan North, a senior economist at Euler Hermes North America, projected that the Fed would proceed in this way.

North argued Powell would be forced to move in this direction because of the speed with which Powell changed his mind about inflation from a passing, or “transitory,” problem to one that required immediate attention. He went on to say that markets have already factored in rate hikes in 2022.

“The market now expects two rate hikes in 2022, beginning in the middle of the year,” North told the International Business Times. “Will supply chain shortages, wages, and overflowing monetary and fiscal policies, however, push the Fed’s hand even sooner?”