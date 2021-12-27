In 2022, small businesses are in for a perfect storm.

In 2022, a perfect storm is brewing for small firms that could wipe out hundreds of them.

“The year 2021 was a challenging year for small businesses, but owing to government assistance, most of them survived,” stated Kostas Mastoras, owner of Titan Foods in Queens, New York. “Many of the issues they faced in 2021, such as COVID-19-related costs, supply chain bottlenecks, labor constraints, and growing material and energy costs, will be considerably more tough in 2022. In the meantime, the government initiatives that saved them last year are being phased out.” Success Performance Solutions’ president and chief googlization officer, Ira S. Wolfe, concurred.

“COVID, inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and debate over vaccine requirements will continue to be a concern for small firms [as well as enterprise enterprises],” he warned. “However, humans will be the main disruptor.” Many small firms will be crushed by a dearth of experienced and qualified personnel to fill available positions, compounded by record-high resignations and baby boomer retirements.” Wolfe is especially concerned about the status of labor-intensive small enterprises such as restaurants, hotels, and entertainment.

“Burger King recently shuttered in our tiny town. He claimed the diner, which used to be open 24 hours a day, 363 days a year, now closes at 2 p.m. during the week and 9 p.m. on weekends. “Dunkin Donuts closes at 1 p.m. every day, however depending on staffing, it may close later. They used to be open until 8 p.m. every day.” The absence of inventories, according to Carlos Castelán, general director of The Navio Group, a company management consulting organization, will be the largest difficulty for small enterprises in 2022.

“Having or not having inventories by early 2022 could be the difference between success and disaster,” he said.

“Small business supply chains and operational capabilities will be put to the test in the first and possibly second quarters of 2022.”

Smaller enterprises lack the financial resources of larger corporations to charter transportation vessels to convey goods from China and Vietnam. They must wait for the item to come via traditional means.

Labor shortages and the war for talent, according to Travis Moskowitz, director, CFO advice at Wiss & Company, will be the most significant challenge for small firms in 2022.

“Companies have begun to enhance salaries and benefits to be more competitive because there are more job openings than available individuals to fill these roles.” “he stated

“One of the most pressing challenges for businesses in the coming year will be employee retention.”

Small enterprises will face challenges in the future. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.