In 2022, Regeneron CEO hopes to provide an antibody cocktail to combat Omicron.

According to Regeneron’s CEO, the business is developing a new antibody cocktail that will be effective against the Omicron version of COVID-19 and will be available in 2022.

CEO Leonard Schleifer said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday that Regeneron plans to start testing the cocktail in the first quarter of 2022.

He went on to say that he hopes the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States approves it as quickly as possible so that it can be used to treat Omicron-infected people.

Schleifer told CNBC, “I think we need to figure out a means to distribute this to people on a wide scale before the next version pops out.” “We don’t want to be chasing our tail here,” said the group. The Omicron form initially appeared in southern Africa at the end of November, with milder symptoms than other variants, according to public health officials. Omicron, on the other hand, is highly contagious and resistant to certain of the current COVID-19 vaccinations’ safeguards.

Regeneron admitted that its present treatment choices may be less effective against Omicron variants than in the past, indicating the need for a new treatment.

A medicine cocktail like the one developed by Regeneron is used to treat people who have become infected with COVID-19 rather than as a replacement for vaccination.

Booster shots have been advocated as an effective approach to prevent the disease from growing more serious, despite Omicron’s evident ability to impair the immune system of even fully vaccinated individuals.

Even as Omicron remains a source of concern, the Delta version of COVID-19 has been driving up hospitalizations in numerous states across the country for months.

The current batch of Regeneron therapies, according to Schleifer, are still effective against Delta at a time when officials are concerned that the beginning of winter will push up case numbers.

“It’s plausible that delta, the flu, and omicron will all spike,” Schleifer added. “So we’ll need a complete toolset here.”