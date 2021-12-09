In 2022, Florida businesses will be able to pay state fees in cryptocurrency, according to DeSantis.

DeSantis also announced that the state will spend $500,000 to investigate the use of blockchain technology for Medicaid payments and automobile titles. DeSantis will also provide the state’s financial services department $200,000 to enable them to accept cryptocurrency.

DeSantis has been working to convert Florida into a crypto powerhouse, as cryptocurrency aficionados flock to the Sunshine State, where the new business is being welcomed. In an effort to support the expanding business, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has lobbied for crypto-friendly laws at the local level and has accepted a paycheck in cryptocurrency, similar to New York Mayor-Elect Eric Adams.

In the plan, DeSantis stated, “Florida welcomes cryptocurrencies as a means of commerce, boosting Florida’s attractiveness to businesses and economic growth.”

Wyoming has also been supporting crypto-friendly policies in attempt to attract some of the business to the state and help it flourish. In 2018, Ohio became the first state to approve the idea of allowing taxpayers to make payments in digital currency, but the plan was shelved a year later after failing to meet the administration’s expectations.