In 2022, Dollar Tree will raise prices by 25% due to inflation and supply chain concerns.

Low- and middle-income shoppers may expect to spend more at Dollar Tree (DLTR), a discount variety store chain that will raise its prices by 25% in January in response to rising inflation and supply chain concerns impacting the US economy in 2021.

The price hike will effect all 8,000 of Dollar Tree’s locations, and the retailer aims to add $3 and $5 goods to about 5,000 of them. After 35 years of bragging about being “the nation’s top operator of fixed-price point stores,” the price hike signifies the end of that era. The majority of Dollar Tree’s outlets are in underserved rural areas.

In its quarterly financial report, the Virginia-based corporation referred to the increase as a “monumental milestone.”

In a call with analysts last week, CEO Michael Witynski stated, “The $1.25 price point boosts our capacity to meaningfully expand assortments, launch new goods and sizes, and provide families with more of their daily needs.”

The price increase, according to Witynski, is “permanent” and “not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions.”

Because it imports 40% of its products from overseas, Dollar Tree’s business strategy relies on keeping labor, shipping, and transportation expenses low.

According to the Labor Department, costs are rising for firms, with the producer price index up 0.6 percent last month and 8.6 percent annually. During the first three quarters, the company’s profit margins fell 1.5 percent, compared to 4.7 percent a year ago.

The increased rates, according to Dollar Tree, would help offset costs, expand products, and attract new customers.

“Our customers are responding positively,” Witynski said, adding that while buyers are “seeing price rises across the market,” they can still find lower-cost items at Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree’s move is “quite a departure,” according to economist and Harvard Business professor Willy Shih, who spoke on NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

“It’s a big difficulty for them to be able to offer a variety of things when you have this rise in shipping costs and you also have these bottlenecks in their supply chain because a lot of their inexpensive goods come from China,” Shih added.

“By increasing the price to $1.25, they can actually broaden the scope of everything they can fit within that price umbrella.”

Dollar Tree’s stock was downgraded from “buy” to “neutral” by Goldman Sachs, citing the firm’s high valuation and an expected downturn in retail traffic.

Dollar Tree’s stock was trading at $134.76 at 2:33 p.m. ET on Tuesday, down $6.59, or 4.66 percent.