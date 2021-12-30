In 2021, which CEOs met with Joe Biden the most?

President Joe Biden has been hard at work in his administration, attempting to create a relationship with American corporate titans in order to strengthen the economy while also supporting a pro-worker agenda.

While Biden has met with hundreds of corporate leaders to date, in 2021, four of them had met with him the most.

Yahoo Finance published a study on Wednesday of which CEOs were getting the most face time in the Oval Office and which ones were getting the least. In 2021, Biden met with over 100 CEOs, according to their findings.

But it was four CEOs who spent the most time with Biden. Jim Farley of Ford, Mary Barra of GM, Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase, and Doug McMillon of Walmart were among them. According to Yahoo, Biden met or spoke with these four CEOs at least three times in the last year.

Biden has frequently chastised wealthy firms, yet he has never shied away from meeting with corporate executives. Indeed, the CEOs with whom Biden visited embody his main priorities, whether it’s increasing COVID-19 immunizations or untangling supply chain bottlenecks to reduce costs.

Farley and Barra are two of the most well-known Detroit automakers. They’ve taken part in White House conversations about the worldwide semiconductor shortage as well as new plans to create electric vehicles, which the Biden administration has pushed for.

In February, Dimon spoke with Biden about the administration’s $1.9 trillion economic relief package, which he also discussed with Biden’s predecessors Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Biden’s program has been criticized by Dimon, who has called his ideas for a corporate tax hike “a little ridiculous” and urged him to “spend wisely.” However, Biden’s “old pal” has joined Democrats in asking for stronger climate action and increasing the debt ceiling. To far, Dimon has counseled Biden on a wide range of issues, including cybersecurity and major legislative initiatives such as the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

McMillon could be the most unexpected name on the list. For years, Biden has targeted Walmart as a firm that exploits its employees and ignores their well-being.

At a 2006 event, Biden remarked, “My concern with Walmart is that I don’t see any indication that they care about the fate of middle-class people.”

After two years, Walmart has established itself as a crucial partner in fulfilling Biden's aims of eliminating supply-chain bottlenecks and a source of assistance on his behalf.