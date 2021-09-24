In 2021, the NFL will add a Monday Night Football game to the playoffs, as well as a Wild-Card Weekend.

The NFL playoff schedule will be a little different for the second year in a row. On Wild-Card Weekend, not only will there be six games, but they will also be spread out across three days.

The first round of the playoffs will now include “Monday Night Football.” Two games will be played on Saturday, three games on Sunday, and a final game on Monday as part of the Wild-Card Weekend.

The first round of the playoffs will begin on January 15, 2022. On Jan. 17, the Monday night playoff game will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Last year, the NFL added a third wild-card place to both the NFC and AFC postseasons. The league also abolished one of each conference’s first-round byes, resulting in a six-game wild-card round schedule.

For the first 17 weeks of the regular season, a Monday night game is scheduled. In Week 18, no team will play on Monday night.

To begin the 2021 season, the television ratings for “Monday Night Football” had improved. In comparison to 2020, NFL viewership is increased.