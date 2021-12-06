If the United States boycotts the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, China threatens to take “strong countermeasures.”

If the United States participates in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, China has warned “strong countermeasures.”

Participation in the boycott, according Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, would be a “outright political provocation.”

“Despite not being invited, American politicians continue to hype the so-called diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which is nothing more than wishful thinking and grandstanding,” Lijian told reporters.

“If the United States insists on going its own way, China will respond with force,” he continued.

President Joe Biden had earlier suggested that a boycott was being considered to protest China’s human rights record. Reuters and the Associated Press reported on Monday that the Biden administration is poised to announce that no US government officials will attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

If the boycott is implemented, American athletes will still compete in the games, but dignitaries will be absent from the event, which China hopes to use to showcase its technological achievements and economic development.

In the past, the United States has sent high-profile delegates to Olympic events, such as former President George W. Bush, who attended the 2008 Beijing Olympic Summer Games’ opening ceremony.

Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, recently led the delegation for the 2021 Paralympic Games, while Jill Biden, the first lady, led the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.