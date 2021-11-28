If China follows other countries’ travel restrictions, the number of COVID-19 cases could skyrocket.

A recent study from China cautions that reopening during the coronavirus epidemic, as France, the United States, and other nations have done, could result in a catastrophic outbreak.

According to a calculation conducted by Peking University mathematicians, China could confront around 630,000 COVID-19 infections each day if travel restrictions are relaxed without more effective immunizations or particular treatments.

The report was published in China CDC Weekly by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers used data from France, the United States, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Israel for the month of August to anticipate the number of cases in China by analyzing each country’s travel requirements.

“The projections revealed the genuine likelihood of a massive outbreak,” the report noted, “which would almost surely impose an untenable strain on the medical system.”

“Our findings have sent a clear message that, for the time being, we are not ready to accept ‘open-up’ methods based purely on the idea of herd immunity caused by vaccination, as advocated by several Western countries.”

China might achieve 454,198 COVID-19 cases every day if it matched France’s travel limits. Meanwhile, if it followed US criteria, it could target 637,155 cases, and 275,793 if it followed the UK’s travel limitations.

The news of China’s investigation comes despite allegations by White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci that the government has eliminated all trace of coronavirus origins.

“It was very likely in a host—I don’t have firsthand knowledge of what the Chinese did, but the people who were reporting it, who investigated what they did was they cleaned out the markets as soon as it became clear that there were clusters coming from the market,” Fauci said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“Which, in typical manner, I believe they got rid of the animals that were the intermediary hosts there in order to ensure that things don’t get pointed to them.”

The United States is still looking into the origins of COVID-19, which is thought to have started at a wet market in Wuhan.