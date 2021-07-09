‘I Stand On The Shoulders Of A Million Lives’ Details And Spoilers For Season 2, Episode 1

It is time for a fresh adventure as the anime “I’m Standing on a Million Lives” returns for a third season. This time, the heroes are up against the Orc army.

Yotsuya and his pals arrive at Jiffon Island for their next job in “I’m Standing on a Million Lives” Season 2, Episode 1.

Yotsuya and the others are shown preparing for their mission, which is to offer the Jiffon Baffo at Vaikdamania, in the official promo trailer for the upcoming season. The players will have a time limit of twenty days to finish the task.

The heroes pledge to exterminate all Orcs, beginning with the Orc Queen, who has arrived on the island to gather the Baffo.

The teaser for Season 2 of “I’m Standing on a Million Lives” indicates that Iu Shindou’s rebirth duration has been increased to 50 seconds, and players also learn about new systems added.

Kaede Higuchi performs the opening theme song for Season 2 of “I’m Standing on a Million Lives” titled “Baddest,” Kanako Takatsuki performs the concluding theme, “Subversive”

“As a reward for completing the quest, Tokitate gets to ask the Game Master whether this alternate world is truly virtual or not… and the answer is that it is an alternate Earth that diverged from the timeline of the original Earth. Yotsuya trembles at the knowledge that he killed real people upon realizing that it is an existing reality. When he returns to the real world and begins his usual life, the Game Master appears in the guise of a young girl and directs him to a meeting with the next new player,” Read Crunchyroll’s summary of the Season 1 finale episode.

Azumi Waki portrays Kusue Hakozaki, Risa Kubota portrays Iu Shindo, Makoto Koichi portrays Yuka Tokitate, Yuuyo Uenura portrays Yuusuke Yotsuya, Saori Hayami portrays Genda Carter, Yoshimasa Hosoya portrays Thanzamer, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Keita Torii, Shinichiro Miki

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “I’m Standing on a Million Lives” Season 2, Episode 1 online. Friday’s show will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.