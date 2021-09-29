How to Watch ‘The Night Beyond The Tricornered Window’ Episode 1 Online [Spoilers]

Mikado, a bookshop employee who has a weird ability to see disturbing things, is about to have his life turned upside down as he partners up with an exorcist in “The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window,” an anime set to premiere in the autumn anime season.

Mikado crosses paths with an exorcist named Hiyakawa. Hiyakawa believes they have crossed paths through chance. The anime follows Mikado and Hiyakawa as they work together to solve strange crimes, based on Yamashita Tomoko’s manga of the same name.

Mikado sees a spirit inside the bookstore in the official promo video for “The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window.” Hiyakawa is introduced in the next scene, who is meeting Mikado for the first time.

Hiyakawa believes that meeting someone with this strange peculiarity is fate rather than chance. This unique duo is tasked with solving some eerie cases.

Mikado, a bookstore employee, has a habit of seeing strange things. He had lived his life pretending he didn’t see these things, but suddenly he meets an exorcist named Hiyakawa, who changes his life forever. Mikado is forced to assist with exorcism tasks, and he must cope with the humiliating reality that exorcising these monsters with Hiyakawa feels great. They come into a cold-blooded murder case while being dragged into dealing with these issues on a daily basis. According to Crunchyroll, the official series synopsis reads, “Enjoy a new kind of horror mystery made by utter opposites.”

Yoshitaka Yasuda is the director of “The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window,” and Daiji Iwanaga is the primary director. The series’ composition is handled by Ayumi Sekine. Evan Call is the composer of the series’ music.

Frederic performs the opening theme, “Saika,” while Wataru Hatano performs the concluding theme, “Breakers.”

Wataru Hatano plays Rihito Hiyakawa, Nobunaga Shimazaki plays Ksuke Mikado, Sma Sait plays Keita Mukae, Satoshi Mikami plays Hiroki Hanzawa, Junichi Suwabe plays Kazuomi Sakaki, and Chika Anzai plays Erika Hiura in the anime “The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window.”

This Sunday, fans may watch the first episode of “The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window” on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.